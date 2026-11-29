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Denied entry at the airport

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, arrived in Mexico City on Saturday after Costa Rica denied her entry. The Italian national had traveled to Costa Rica on Thursday to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica.

She was denied entry at the airport on national security grounds, according to the UN human rights office. Albanese said she had been awake for nearly 50 hours by the time she boarded her flight to Mexico on Saturday.

Welcome in Mexico City and a challenge to Chaves

Supporters greeted Albanese at Mexico City's international airport, where they embraced her, cheered her arrival and waved Palestinian flags. They presented her with a bouquet and welcomed her with a regional musical band.

Upon arrival, Albanese challenged Costa Rica's former president and current Finance Minister Rodrigo Chaves to provide evidence for his allegations, made in a social media post, that she had links to terrorist acts. She warned that the allegations could have legal consequences if they were not substantiated. "If you do not have evidence, I hope you'll answer to the judicial authorities because this is defamation," she said.

Albanese also acknowledged the pressure she said countries in the region were facing from neighboring states, while appealing to their sense of humanity. "I know this region is feeling a lot of pressure from neighboring countries, so to speak. But there is humanity."

Reactions and the schedule ahead

UN human rights chief Volker Turk expressed deep concern about Costa Rica's decision, saying it was "difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's longstanding commitment to human rights," according to his office. Jeff Bartos, the US ambassador to the UN for management and reform, praised the move, saying he was "grateful to Costa Rica for keeping this liar and lunatic out of their beautiful country."

Albanese is scheduled to spend five days in Mexico, where she is expected to attend a Palestinian solidarity event, speak at the human rights commission and deliver a university lecture on responsibility in times of genocide.

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