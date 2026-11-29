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Proposal ahead of Sunday meeting

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek to stay in office for another three to four months before handing the premiership to Gadi Eisenkot, Israeli media reported ahead of the two men's meeting on Sunday. The Maariv newspaper, citing unnamed political sources, said Netanyahu plans to put the proposal forward during talks on forming a unity government, pointing to tensions with Iran.

The condition was absent from Netanyahu’s public offer on Saturday to let Eisenkot serve first under a rotation agreement. Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Netanyahu wants to remain prime minister for an unspecified period to handle a potential confrontation with Iran before stepping aside, and said Eisenkot strongly opposes the proposal.

Haaretz report and unity talks

Haaretz, citing a Likud source, also reported that Netanyahu would seek to postpone Eisenkot’s assumption of office over what he describes as an existential threat from Iran. The two leaders agreed on Saturday to meet on Sunday for unity government talks, after Eisenkot challenged Netanyahu to demonstrate the seriousness of his offer and accused the prime minister’s Likud party of stalling negotiations for nearly three weeks.

Eisenkot's bloc and the deadline

Eisenkot faces divisions within his bloc on whether to form a unity government with Likud or rely on support from Arab parties. His bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, short of the 61 needed to form a government, while Arab parties hold 19 seats.

Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form a government and can request a one-time 14-day extension from Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

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