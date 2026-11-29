See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Drone downed over Gulf waters

Iran's army said on Saturday that its air defenses had shot down an “enemy reconnaissance drone” over the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB. The army's public relations office said the drone was detected over Gulf waters and brought down by domestically developed air defense systems operating under Iran's integrated air defense network.

The statement did not identify the drone's operator or specify when it was shot down.

Tensions since Feb. 28

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. A memorandum of understanding signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal later collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.

World

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

World

Pakistan sends troops to Saudi Arabia as Houthi attacks intensify

World

Iranian army says US drone hit fishing boat off Sirik, 2 rescued