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Messages passed through two mediators

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said Iran and the US are exchanging messages through Qatar and Pakistan, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.

Tehran is reviewing several ideas and proposals put forward by the two mediators, Amiri Moghadam said, adding that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is taking part in the talks. He did not disclose the contents of the proposals.

Separately, the ambassador said Iran welcomed diplomatic initiatives led by China and Russia to end the war in Yemen and recognize the “realities on the ground.”

War and a collapsed memorandum

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal later collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.

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