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Pilot backs the F-16

A US Air Force pilot told President Donald Trump on Thursday that he prefers the F-16 fighter jet to an F-35 or F-22, praising the aircraft’s versatility during a Thanksgiving Day phone call with the president, who was at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Lt. Col. Brent Smith, stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia with the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, gave his answer when Trump asked him to compare the three fighter jets. “The F-16 all day,” Smith said.

“You couldn’t pay me to switch airplanes,” he said, describing the F-16 as the “world’s greatest fighter jet.” Smith acknowledged that the F-35 and F-22 were also capable aircraft with important roles in warfare. “Both of those airplanes are great, and they have their place in the world and in the war, but this is a lot of fun. We get to do it all, and it does it all very well,” he added.

Trump praises the squadron

Trump responded with surprise, asking: “Really? Is that right?” before praising the squadron’s performance. “Knocking them out left and right, knocking out the launchers, knocking out the missiles. Amazing job you’re doing,” Trump told Smith.

Talk turns to the war with Iran

The conversation also turned to the US war against Iran, with Smith saying he had noticed a significant change in Iran’s capabilities compared with the early stages of the conflict. Asked whether Iran had become a less formidable opponent, he replied: “Absolutely. I think my assessment is they’re starting to run out of things.” “Yep, I think they are,” Trump said.

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