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Talks open at Kirya headquarters

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot began talks on Sunday on forming a national unity government, with the two leaders meeting at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israeli news website Ynet reported, citing the Yashar party. Separate talks are underway between the negotiating teams of their parties.

The meeting follows an invitation from Eisenkot on Saturday, issued after Netanyahu announced he was willing to let Eisenkot serve first as prime minister under a proposed rotation arrangement, with Netanyahu initially serving as alternate prime minister. In a social media post, Netanyahu said: “my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term”.

Eisenkot's policy proposal

Eisenkot said the talks should be based on a detailed policy proposal he had sent Netanyahu a week earlier through a private communication channel established at Netanyahu's request. He added that he had yet to receive a response on the issues raised in the proposal. “If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours,” he said in a statement.

Mandate and deadline

Israel held inconclusive elections in late October that left neither main bloc with a majority, and President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government. Eisenkot's initial mandate expires Dec. 6, and he can request a one-time, 14-day extension from Herzog.

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