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The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said on Sunday that its forces were carrying out a “military response” to the group’s attacks on civilians, following its call for the public to evacuate Yemen’s Red Sea port of Ras Isa. “We are carrying out a military response to the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of civilians and civilian objects,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on X.

Evacuation call for Ras Isa port

Al-Maliki’s latest statement came after he shared a map showing the designated evacuation route from the port. “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition is asking civilians to evacuate Ras Isa port, as shown on the location map, for their safety,” he posted on X, along with a picture of the port. The Houthis’ Almasirah TV station later reported a Saudi attack on the port, without giving details.

Houthis threaten Saudi ports

Following the warning, the Iran-backed group threatened to strike Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast, including Jeddah. “The armed forces announce that the port of Jeddah and all enemy Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targeted by our forces,” military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X, urging their immediate evacuation.

The coalition earlier said it shot down a ballistic missile targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh, where residents reported hearing a blast overnight. It also said it destroyed Houthi military targets used to conduct attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, “as well as to threaten freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait”.

Escalating tensions in Yemen

The development comes amid escalating military tensions in Yemen between the internationally recognized government and the Houthis, alongside continued Houthi drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have been targeting Saudi Arabia almost daily in response to strikes on areas under their control. The coalition is fighting in support of the government in a long-running conflict that lay quiet for years before reigniting in July.

Yemen’s government forces withdrew from areas near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea earlier this month, ceding territory following a sweeping Houthi offensive. The coalition intervened against the Houthis in 2015, after they seized the capital Sanaa, and the conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

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