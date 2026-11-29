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Teenager killed in northern Gaza

Two Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed and others wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as Tel Aviv continued to violate the ceasefire agreement reached last year. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu that 16-year-old Majd Shadi Masoud died when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the Bir al-Naaja area in northern Gaza.

The same source said several Palestinians suffered minor to moderate injuries after an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a gathering of civilians in that area.

Gunfire and shelling in Deir al-Balah

In central Gaza, Israeli forces shot a 17-year-old male in the head in Deir al-Balah, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said, describing his injuries as serious. Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire in the southeastern part of the city.

Local sources reported that military vehicles and a helicopter also fired heavily early Sunday toward the Abu al-Ajin area east of Deir al-Balah, while artillery shelling hit the surrounding area.

Drone strike on university near Khan Younis

In southern Gaza, 24-year-old Nafiz Naji Misran was killed and others wounded in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Aqsa University headquarters west of Khan Younis, according to a medical source at Nasser Hospital. Local sources said the drone targeted a room inside the university compound, which is sheltering displaced people.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza, killing 1,720 Palestinians and wounding 6,201 others as of Saturday, Gaza's Health Ministry said. Israel has waged a genocidal war on the enclave since 2023, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounding over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90% of the territory's infrastructure.

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