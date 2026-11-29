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Two tankers on fire

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that two “violating” oil tankers caught fire that morning after hitting sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC Navy described the incident in a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB.

Supertanker struck north of Khasab Port

According to the statement, one of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil. “It struck a naval mine north of Khasab Port and exploded,” the IRGC Navy said. The second tanker was hit in the eastern part of the waterway, with the statement adding: “The second tanker struck a mine while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, in the eastern part of the waterway, and caught fire.”

The Guard warned vessels to avoid “relying on false promises made by (US) CENTCOM commanders.”

War and collapsed framework deal

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. A June framework agreement meant to pave the way for a final peace deal between Washington and Tehran later collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.

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