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Visit to Turkish defense plants

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said on Friday that she travelled to Türkiye to tour defense plants and meet representatives of the government agency that oversees the country's defense industry and military procurement. In a post on the US social media company X, she said the trip was meant to study how Türkiye backs its domestic defense industry, particularly through the purchase of locally made military equipment.

A model for Poland

More than 80% of the equipment used by the Turkish army is now produced domestically, up from 20% two decades ago, according to Sobkowiak-Czarnecka. "Supporting the domestic defense industry, particularly by purchasing locally produced equipment, is the model we are pursuing in Poland," she said. She added that "Because defense spending should not only enhance our security but also drive the Polish economy," she had chosen to visit the Turkish plants and speak with the agency's officials.

Existing contracts and military ties

In September, Turkish defense company Aselsan signed a contract with Polish manufacturer AMZ Kutno to supply the Polish Armed Forces with 24 additional sets of ARSUS reconnaissance and surveillance systems. Deliveries are scheduled for 2028 and 2029, alongside those under a 2024 framework agreement that runs through 2035, and the deal followed a $410 million electronic warfare contract Aselsan signed with Poland in December 2025.

Türkiye and Poland also signed a defense memorandum in December 2025 covering joint military exercises, information sharing, defense industry development and intelligence cooperation, after talks between Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Polish counterpart, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. In May 2021, Poland ordered 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkish manufacturer Baykar under a deal that also included ground control stations, simulators, training and logistics support, and it received the final batch in May 2024.

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