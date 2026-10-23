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Türkiye economy grew 5.5% annually over 23 years

Türkiye economy grew 5.5% annually over 23 years

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10:26, 23/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:03, 23/10/2026, Friday
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Türkiye economy grew 5.5% annually over 23 years
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Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan said Türkiye has averaged 5.5% annual GDP growth over the past 23 years despite persistent regional crises, telling the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul that Ankara is positioning itself to help shape a more peaceful and equitable multipolar world order.

Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, chair of the Dissemination of Knowledge Society, said on Friday that Türkiye has maintained an average annual GDP growth rate of 5.5% over the past 23 years despite persistent geopolitical crises in the surrounding region, highlighting the country's economic resilience under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership.

Economic growth amid regional instability

Speaking at the 19th edition of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan outlined how Ankara has sustained this growth trajectory throughout the past two decades while navigating continuous regional instability and conflicts. He emphasized that Türkiye is increasingly taking center stage to outline its growing global responsibilities in seeking a more peaceful and equitable international order.

Erdogan acknowledged the difficulties of transition periods in global politics, stating that Ankara is adapting to new realities while maintaining its economic momentum. "I think Türkiye found a path that could benefit the world, as we move towards a multipolar order, but right now, we're experiencing some growing pains adapting to a new world order," he said.

'Century of Türkiye' and humanitarian leadership

Erdogan stated that Ankara will play a key role in shaping the emerging world order under its "Century of Türkiye" vision, leveraging growing capabilities to manage conflicts, respond to challenges and persevere under difficult conditions. He recalled that Türkiye ranks first worldwide in humanitarian aid per capita, reflecting a national culture of solidarity and a commitment to sharing global wealth rather than allowing its accumulation among a select few.

The Dissemination of Knowledge Society chair noted that Istanbul has become one of the most suitable hubs for international conferences, offering a neutral venue accessible to all nations while many traditional host cities increasingly face hardships allowing certain countries or representatives to participate. He suggested that Europe should reduce its dependence on the United States regarding sovereignty issues, emphasizing that Türkiye stands ready to assume greater regional responsibility and contribute more substantially to building a better world in the 21st century.

Mecca Pact and counterterrorism efforts

Erdogan pointed to the recently signed Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as clear evidence that medium-sized powers are prepared to ensure regional security through collective arrangements. The pact requires signatories to treat an attack against one member as an attack against all three, establishing a mutual defense framework among the three nations.

He noted that Ankara addresses counterterrorism initiatives not only due to domestic security challenges that have persisted for nearly half a century, but because stability serves the broader regional interest. Erdogan added that Türkiye has actively mediated geopolitical disputes in its immediate vicinity, engaging with all parties to find common ground, end conflicts and build stronger ties as part of the nation's broader goal of securing a better future for coming generations.

Double standards in global governance

Erdogan highlighted widening economic disparities between the Global North and Global South, noting that entrenched prejudices and double standards obstruct meaningful dialogue and equitable international relations. He drew sharp contrasts between international responses to different conflicts, pointing out that Palestinian people have long faced sanctions while other aggressors escape comparable measures.

"Despite the ongoing genocide, there are no hopes for sanctions to be imposed on Israel at a level comparable to those of the EU's on Russia," he said, noting that limited steps by the UK and Canada fail to address these persistent inequities. The Verona Eurasian Economic Forum convened in Istanbul on Thursday with participants from across Europe and Asia discussing Eurasian economic integration, regional security architectures and cooperation frameworks.

Titles :necmeddin bilal erdoganrecep tayyip erdoganverona eurasian economic forummecca joint defense agreementdissemination of knowledge societyistanbultürkiye gdp growthglobal north and southhumanitarian aidcounterterrorism
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