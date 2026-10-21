Home
World
World on track for 2.6C warming as climate action falls short: UN

World on track for 2.6C warming as climate action falls short: UN

Yenişafak English AA
09:49, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:35, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
AFP
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
World on track for 2.6C warming as climate action falls short: UN
File photo

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that global climate commitments are falling "dangerously short" of Paris Agreement goals, putting the world on track for 2.6 degrees Celsius of warming this century as emissions remain at record levels and major economies fail to deliver promised cuts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that the world is falling "dangerously short" on climate commitments, with global temperatures on track to rise 2.6 degrees Celsius by 2100 even if current pledges are fully implemented.

Record emissions gap

The annual Emissions Gap Report by the United Nations Environment Programme found that global greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 remained at record levels seen in 2024, while carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels continued to climb despite international agreements. "The world can no longer avoid overshooting the 1.5 degree limit, and the consequences are already devastating," Guterres said in a statement accompanying the report, citing deadly floods and brutal heatwaves already hitting vulnerable populations.

US and major emitters

The United States recorded the largest emissions increase among major economies, adding 133 megatons of CO2 equivalent driven by surging electricity demand and coal power generation, while Türkiye — which is hosting the COP31 climate summit in Antalya from November 9-20 — registered the second-largest jump. Inger Andersen, UNEP's executive secretary, told reporters that no country remains immune from impacts being felt "on every nation on the planet, including the US", as the G20 accounts for three-quarters of global output but continues to fall behind reduction targets.

Leadership failure

Scientists warn that limiting warming to 1.5C now requires immediate emissions cuts of six percent annually until 2035 alongside massive carbon dioxide removal, a target nowhere near current projections. "This is a historic failure of political leadership," said Mohamed Adow, director of Kenya-based think tank Power Shift Africa, noting that governments have chosen "delay over action" despite decades of clear warnings. Guterres acknowledged a climate "leadership gap" but stressed that overshooting 1.5C "is not surrender" as negotiators prepare to convene in Türkiye next month.

Titles :antonio guterresunited nationscop31türkiyeantalyaclimate changeparis agreementunepgreenhouse gas emissionsunited states
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026