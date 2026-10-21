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MIT chief meets Libyan premier on unifying rival administrations

MIT chief meets Libyan premier on unifying rival administrations

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10:24, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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MIT chief meets Libyan premier on unifying rival administrations
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National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli on Tuesday to discuss unifying the country's rival administrations and military forces, with the talks focusing on political reconciliation and the newly approved maritime jurisdiction agreement with Ankara.

National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli on Tuesday to discuss comprehensive efforts to unify the country's rival eastern and western administrations and military forces, emphasizing Ankara's steadfast readiness to support political reconciliation and preserve Libya's territorial integrity, security sources said.

Reconciliation efforts

The talks centered on maintaining peace, advancing political and military reconciliation, and bringing Libya's divided institutions under a unified authority while safeguarding the nation's sovereignty, the sources noted. Kalin reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to bridging divisions between the country's eastern and western regions, stressing that all parties should prioritize national unity and Libya's long-term stability. The officials also examined specific mechanisms to strengthen bilateral cooperation across security, economic and diplomatic fields.

Maritime deal approval

The high-level meeting coincided with the Libyan House of Representatives approving a maritime jurisdiction agreement with Türkiye on Tuesday, a significant reversal of its previous rejection of the deal. Kalin personally thanked Dbeibeh, newly elected House Speaker Saleh Abdunnabi, and Libyan National Army Deputy Commander-in-Chief Saddam Haftar for their instrumental roles in securing parliamentary approval of the agreement, according to the sources. Ankara and Tripoli originally signed the maritime delimitation pact in November 2019 to establish the boundaries of their respective maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean Sea, a move that has faced sustained regional opposition.

Strategic partnership

Dbeibeh expressed profound gratitude for Türkiye's sustained efforts to support Libya's security and stability, stating that his government remained fully prepared to continue working with Ankara to preserve the country's territorial integrity and advance mutual interests. The prime minister emphasized that Tripoli values its strategic partnership with Türkiye as both nations work to navigate the complex challenges of unifying Libya's rival factions and institutions. The discussions underscored the deepening ties between the two governments amid ongoing efforts to stabilize the North African nation.

Titles :ibrahim kalinabdulhamid dbeibehlibyatripolitürkiye libya relationsmaritime delimitation agreementmediterraneanmitlibyan national armysaddam haftar
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