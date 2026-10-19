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India extends detention of 'cockroach' movement leaders

India extends detention of 'cockroach' movement leaders

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19:05, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 20:36, 19/10/2026, Monday
AFP
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India extends detention of 'cockroach' movement leaders
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A New Delhi magistrate on Monday ordered the continued detention of two leaders from India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), extending their custody for an additional 48 hours as the youth-led movement escalates protests against the chief election commission.

New Delhi magistrate on Monday extended the detention of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, leaders of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), granting police an additional 48 hours to hold the activists who were first remanded in custody five days ago. The pair were detained on October 14 for "alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law," according to a police statement issued at the time.

Protest Crackdown

The activists were arrested after jumping security barricades at Jantar Mantar to wave the national flag, an act of defiance at the historic protest site that authorities have sealed off with yellow metal barriers for more than a week. "This is an absolute mockery of the justice system," the movement's legal affairs head Ratna Singh told reporters outside the police station where Monday's hearing took place.

Election Row

CJP activists and opposition parties accuse the election commission of manipulating voter rolls to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party — allegations the oversight body has denied. Delhi Police said last week they had removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues, citing security concerns as the youth-led movement continues its campaign against the chief election commissioner.

Titles :indiacockroach janta partyashutosh rankasaurav dasnarendra modijantar mantarelection commission
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