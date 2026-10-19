The Turkish Community in Germany and three allied migrant organizations on Monday urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to establish legal and administrative safeguards protecting migrants and asylum seekers from a potential state government involving the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Open letter warns of extremist involvement

In an open letter to Merz and Germany's state premiers, the groups demanded preemptive measures before any AfD-led administration takes office in the eastern state. "In the coming weeks, a party whose state branch has been classified as confirmed right-wing extremist by the domestic intelligence agency could join government for the first time," the organizations warned, adding that the party would then wield authority over police forces, schools and security services. "But there is still no concept for protecting the people who would be threatened by such a government," they said.

Commission and protection fund proposed

The signatories — including the Federal Conference of Migrant Organizations, the Umbrella Organization of Migrant Organizations in East Germany, and the Network of Migrant Organizations in Saxony-Anhalt — outlined three specific safeguards, calling for a joint federal-state commission to assess risks to minorities before any AfD-involved government assumes power. "The commission should determine how individuals, families, civic actors and institutions can be protected from far-right violence and from the actions of a far-right government," the letter stated. The groups also demanded exemptions from residence restrictions for threatened asylum seekers and a federal protection fund for nonprofit associations facing violence, allowing direct federal applications without state approval.

Election results and December vote

The demands follow the AfD's strong performance in Saxony-Anhalt's Sept. 6 election, where the party secured 43.8% of the vote and 39 of 83 parliamentary seats — three short of an absolute majority. AfD lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund campaigned on rapid deportations and mandatory work for asylum seekers. A vote to elect the state premier is expected in December.