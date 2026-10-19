Home
World
Europe
German migrant groups demand safeguards against possible AfD rule

German migrant groups demand safeguards against possible AfD rule

Yenişafak English AA
19:04, 19/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 20:37, 19/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
German migrant groups demand safeguards against possible AfD rule
File photo

The Turkish Community in Germany and allied migrant organizations called on Chancellor Friedrich Merz to establish legal and administrative protections for asylum seekers, warning that the far-right Alternative for Germany could soon enter government in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

The Turkish Community in Germany and three allied migrant organizations on Monday urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to establish legal and administrative safeguards protecting migrants and asylum seekers from a potential state government involving the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Open letter warns of extremist involvement

In an open letter to Merz and Germany's state premiers, the groups demanded preemptive measures before any AfD-led administration takes office in the eastern state. "In the coming weeks, a party whose state branch has been classified as confirmed right-wing extremist by the domestic intelligence agency could join government for the first time," the organizations warned, adding that the party would then wield authority over police forces, schools and security services. "But there is still no concept for protecting the people who would be threatened by such a government," they said.

Commission and protection fund proposed

The signatories — including the Federal Conference of Migrant Organizations, the Umbrella Organization of Migrant Organizations in East Germany, and the Network of Migrant Organizations in Saxony-Anhalt — outlined three specific safeguards, calling for a joint federal-state commission to assess risks to minorities before any AfD-involved government assumes power. "The commission should determine how individuals, families, civic actors and institutions can be protected from far-right violence and from the actions of a far-right government," the letter stated. The groups also demanded exemptions from residence restrictions for threatened asylum seekers and a federal protection fund for nonprofit associations facing violence, allowing direct federal applications without state approval.

Election results and December vote

The demands follow the AfD's strong performance in Saxony-Anhalt's Sept. 6 election, where the party secured 43.8% of the vote and 39 of 83 parliamentary seats — three short of an absolute majority. AfD lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund campaigned on rapid deportations and mandatory work for asylum seekers. A vote to elect the state premier is expected in December.

Titles :friedrich merzalternative for germanysaxony-anhaltturkish community in germanyulrich siegmundgermany asylum policygerman domestic intelligence
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026