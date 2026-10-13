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Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss regional developments in call

Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss regional developments in call

Elif Şanlı
18:21, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 18:28, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss regional developments in call
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held telephone talks on Tuesday to assess the latest regional developments and coordinate diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts across the Middle East, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday to discuss the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to resolve conflicts across the Middle East, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. The conversation focused on assessing current diplomatic initiatives and exchanging views on potential pathways toward de-escalation.

The two ministers evaluated ongoing efforts to find solutions to the conflicts, the sources said. Ankara and Tehran have maintained regular communication channels amid heightened tensions affecting regional stability.

Ankara's Diplomatic Role

Fidan has positioned Türkiye as an active mediator in Middle Eastern affairs since assuming office, engaging in regular consultations with counterparts across the region. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has emphasized diplomatic engagement as the primary mechanism for addressing security challenges and preventing further escalation.

Türkiye's diplomatic efforts have focused on coordinating responses to regional conflicts and maintaining stability along its southern borders. Officials in Ankara have stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation in resolving protracted disputes.

Iranian Foreign Policy

Araghchi has pursued an active foreign policy agenda prioritizing engagement with neighboring states and regional powers. His discussions with Fidan reflect ongoing coordination between Tehran and Ankara on security and political developments affecting both nations.

The phone call comes as Iran continues diplomatic outreach to key regional actors amid shifting alliances and security concerns. Both ministers agreed to maintain close contact regarding developments on the ground, according to the Turkish sources.

Titles :hakan fidanabbas araghchiankaratehranmiddle eastturkish foreign ministryregional diplomacyconflict resolution
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