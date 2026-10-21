Home
Technology
Social Media
Meta denies favoring Brazil candidates, adopts human ad review

Meta denies favoring Brazil candidates, adopts human ad review

Yenişafak English AA
10:14, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:46, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Meta denies favoring Brazil candidates, adopts human ad review
File photo

Meta on Tuesday denied favoring either candidate in Brazil's upcoming presidential runoff and informed the Superior Electoral Court that it introduced mandatory human reviews of automated advertising account restrictions following complaints from the Workers' Party, according to media reports.

Court response and bias allegations

Meta submitted its formal response to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Tuesday after the Workers' Party (PT) accused the company of restricting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's campaign content while favoring Flavio Bolsonaro, according to Brazilian news outlet UOL. The company explicitly denied showing preference for either presidential candidate and urged the court not to impose financial penalties, asserting that it had complied with all previous judicial orders in good faith.

Meta said in its court filing that automated restrictions on campaign advertising accounts will now undergo mandatory human review within a two-hour window through Sunday's runoff vote. This measure addresses concerns that algorithmic enforcement actions could disproportionately impact one campaign over another during the critical final phase of the election.

AI oversight and advertising restrictions

The electoral authority previously ordered adjustments to Meta's artificial intelligence systems following concerns about their capacity to generate election-related content featuring the candidates. Meta reported reviewing 1,204 posts flagged for AI-generated material, removing or blocking 720 for violating electoral labeling requirements while permitting 270 that carried proper disclosures and identifying 214 as non-electoral content.

The company also established a whitelist limiting paid political advertisements exclusively to candidates, parties, coalitions and federations formally registered with the TSE. This restriction aims to prevent unregistered entities from purchasing political ads that could influence the outcome of the contest.

Technical constraints and electoral schedule

Meta explained that architectural limitations within Instagram necessitated disabling recommendations for entire collaborative posts rather than applying restrictions solely to individual candidate profiles. The company characterized this constraint as a technical necessity rather than an intentional bias in content distribution.

Company representatives requested an urgent meeting with TSE officials to resolve outstanding technical issues before the vote. The runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro is scheduled for October 25.

Titles :metabrazillulabolsonarosuperior electoral courttsecontent moderationinstagram
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026