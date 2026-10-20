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UN demands justice for slain Guatemalan anti-graft prosecutor

UN demands justice for slain Guatemalan anti-graft prosecutor

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11:58, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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UN demands justice for slain Guatemalan anti-graft prosecutor
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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the fatal shooting of former Guatemalan prosecutor Juan Francisco Solorzano Foppa, calling for an independent investigation into the attack that claimed the life of the prominent anti-corruption lawyer at a Guatemala City sports complex over the weekend.

Guterres demands independent probe

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday denounced the assassination of Juan Francisco Solorzano Foppa, a former Guatemalan prosecutor, demanding accountability for the shooting that occurred in the nation's capital. Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Guterres insisted on a full inquiry, stating: "The Secretary General calls for a prompt, thorough, and independent, impartial investigation of these tragic events, and that those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice."

Attack at sports complex

The 43-year-old legal professional, who previously served as Guatemala's tax authority chief, died from gunshot wounds sustained during an attack at Campo Marte on Saturday that also claimed the life of a second victim. Foppa had built a reputation as a leading anti-corruption advocate in Guatemala, where judicial reformers face escalating threats from organized crime networks and corrupt officials.

Rule of law under threat

Dujarric said the UN chief emphasized the critical need to preserve "a safe and enabling environment for all individuals who work to strengthen the rule of law, to combat corruption, to defend human rights, and participate in public life," while extending condolences to the bereaved families. The spokesperson added that Guterres underscored the importance of safeguarding judicial independence and ensuring legal professionals can operate without fear of violent reprisal in the Central American nation.

Titles :antonio guterresstephane dujarricjuan francisco solorzano foppaguatemalaunited nationsanti-corruptionguatemala citycampo marte
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