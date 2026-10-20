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D-8 chief seeks stronger ties with OIC and global partners

D-8 chief seeks stronger ties with OIC and global partners

15:53, 20/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 16:28, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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D-8 chief seeks stronger ties with OIC and global partners
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Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood held diplomatic meetings with officials from Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia and Iraq during the 52nd session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad on October 17–18. Discussions focused on economic cooperation, trade, investment and preparations for the 12th D-8 Summit in Indonesia in early 2027, alongside efforts to deepen engagement with the OIC and the United Nations.

The Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) pursued closer diplomatic and economic cooperation with regional and international partners during the 52nd session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, held on October 17–18, 2026. D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood attended the meeting at the invitation of the OIC secretary-general and held discussions with officials from several member states and international institutions.

Diplomatic engagement in Baghdad

The session was held under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Fundamental Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development.” Participants included representatives of OIC member states and observers, among them 22 ministers, senior officials, special envoys and representatives of regional and international organisations.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered remarks as the outgoing chair of the previous session, while Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein assumed the chairmanship of the 52nd session. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi also addressed the opening, and the OIC secretary-general presented a report on the organisation’s work since its previous session.

Talks on trade and investment

Mahmood met with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Indonesia’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Muhammad Anis Matta. Their discussions covered sectoral cooperation within the D-8, preparations for forthcoming ministerial meetings and activities ahead of the organisation’s 12th summit, scheduled to take place in Indonesia in early 2027.

The meetings also addressed ways to increase trade and investment among D-8 member states, strengthen economic integration and advance practical initiatives intended to support shared prosperity.

Iraq and regional economic cooperation

In a separate meeting with Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom, Mahmood thanked the Iraqi government and people for hosting the foreign ministers’ session. He also congratulated Iraq on convening the meeting and briefed his counterpart on developments in regional economic cooperation under the D-8 framework. Both sides agreed to maintain contact.

Mahmood also met Thailand’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi, outlining the D-8’s founding vision, international reach, collective economic potential and work across its sectoral priorities. He highlighted the organisation’s role in promoting South–South cooperation.

D-8 seeks broader international partnerships

The Baghdad meeting also provided opportunities for discussions with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations and special envoy to combat Islamophobia. Mahmood highlighted the D-8’s interest in strengthening cooperation with the United Nations, where the organisation holds observer status.

The D-8 Secretariat said the secretary-general’s engagements reflected its commitment to expanding external relations and building partnerships with regional and global institutions. The organisation aims to use such diplomatic contacts to identify opportunities for cooperation and advance shared economic and development priorities among its member states.

Titles :D8OICBaghdadDiplomacyCooperation
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