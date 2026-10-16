D-8 and Al-Hidayah Group review digital economic cooperation

The Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) and Al-Hidayah Group have discussed proposals to expand digital economic cooperation, cross-border trade and investment among D-8 member states during a meeting at the organisation’s secretariat in Istanbul on October 15, 2026.

Review of existing cooperation

D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood received a delegation led by Al-Hidayah Group Chairman Dato’ Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, a former D-8 secretary-general. The meeting reviewed progress under a Memorandum of Cooperation signed by the D-8 Secretariat and Al-Hidayah Group in July 2023.

The agreement covers initiatives related to digital economic cooperation, financial inclusion, trade, investment and sustainable development across the organisation’s member states.

Proposed digital platform

During the meeting, the Al-Hidayah Group delegation briefed Mahmood on the development of a proposed economic model incorporating an integrated digital platform. The initiative is intended to facilitate cross-border trade and investment, improve market access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expand financial inclusion and mobilise resources for productive economic activities.

According to the D-8 press release, the group outlined the model’s potential to support economic growth, create business opportunities, contribute to higher gross domestic product (GDP), reduce poverty and advance sustainable development if successfully implemented.

Focus on practical implementation

Mahmood welcomed the delegation’s briefing and acknowledged the group’s work on the initiative. He stressed the importance of practical, commercially viable and inclusive platforms that complement the D-8’s economic cooperation agenda.

He also highlighted the relevance of greater private-sector participation, digital transformation and sustainable economic growth among member states.

Further consultations under consideration

Both sides exchanged views on possible next steps, including continued consultations with relevant institutions and stakeholders in D-8 member states. The discussions are intended to identify opportunities to advance the proposed initiatives in line with the priorities and regulatory frameworks of the wider membership.

The meeting reaffirmed both sides’ interest in continuing engagement under the existing cooperation agreement and exploring practical ways to strengthen economic links across the D-8 region. The press release did not announce a new agreement or confirm a launch date for the proposed digital platform.