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D-8 calls for stronger trade ties at Indonesia business forum

D-8 calls for stronger trade ties at Indonesia business forum

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15:41, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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D-8 calls for stronger trade ties at Indonesia business forum
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The Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) has called for stronger trade and investment links among its nine member states at a business forum in Indonesia. Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood outlined the organisation’s goal of increasing intra-D-8 trade from $157 billion in 2024 to $500 billion by 2030, highlighting trade facilitation, halal industry cooperation and private-sector engagement as key priorities.

The Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) has urged its member states to strengthen trade and investment partnerships, improve supply-chain connections and expand private-sector cooperation. Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood delivered a pre-recorded keynote address at the second D-8 Business Forum in Tangerang, Indonesia, on October 15, 2026, as part of the 41st Trade Expo Indonesia.

Trade expansion remains a key priority

Organised by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the forum was held at ICE BSD City under the theme “Advancing Indonesia’s D-8 Presidency: Empowering Business Cooperation in Trade and Supply Chain.” It brought together policymakers, government officials, diplomats, business leaders and representatives of chambers of commerce from D-8 member states, including a substantial business delegation from Nigeria.

Mahmood highlighted the economic potential of the nine-member organisation, which represents approximately 1.3 billion people and a combined gross domestic product exceeding $5 trillion. He cited the D-8’s target of raising trade among member states from $157 billion in 2024 to $500 billion by 2030 under its Decennial Roadmap 2020–2030.

Preferential trade agreement and market access

The secretary-general welcomed the completion of the ratification process for the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement by all original signatories. He stressed that member states need to make greater use of the agreement’s trade preferences and improve trade facilitation to maximise its commercial benefits.

Mahmood also said the organisation was exploring a more comprehensive instrument for trade expansion and integration, following directions from trade ministers. Discussions at the forum addressed ways to reduce trade barriers, improve business mobility, strengthen financial connectivity and broaden access to markets across member states.

Halal economy and digital business opportunities

The halal economy was another focus of Mahmood’s address. He highlighted proposals for an integrated D-8 Halal Trade Corridor, a Digital Halal Marketplace and Investment Platform, and closer cooperation among halal industries across the organisation’s member states.

He also welcomed Indonesia’s initiatives to make the D-8 Halal Expo an annual event and establish a dedicated Halal Economy Cooperation Secretariat. The proposals form part of broader efforts to expand commercial opportunities and strengthen economic connections among D-8 countries.

Private sector and future cooperation

Mahmood emphasised the role of businesses in translating the organisation’s economic potential into commercial results. He called for stronger cooperation through the D-8 Chambers of Commerce and Industry, including its planned permanent secretariat in Istanbul, and closer collaboration with the D-8 SME Centre in Abuja, Nigeria. These efforts are intended to support entrepreneurship, investment and participation in regional and global value chains.

The forum concluded with the symbolic launch of the D-8 Business Summit, which KADIN is scheduled to organise in 2027. Looking ahead to the 12th D-8 Summit in early 2027 and the organisation’s 30th anniversary next year, Mahmood called for concrete commercial outcomes and a more integrated, competitive and innovation-driven economic partnership.

Titles :D8IndonesiaTradeInvestmentHalal
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