China economy grows 4.5% in third quarter 2026

Third quarter expansion

China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday that gross domestic product expanded 4.5% in the third quarter of 2026, registering a 1.2% increase quarter-on-quarter as the world's second-largest economy maintained its recovery trajectory. "The national economy sustained steady development against pressure, showing a momentum with new growth drivers and improving structure. Production and supply grew fast, foreign trade showed good momentum of growth," the bureau said.

Beijing has set an annual GDP growth target between 4.5% and 5% for this year, and the latest data indicates the economy remains on track to achieve this goal. Overall growth for the first nine months of 2026 reached 4.6% year-on-year, placing the country within the target range with one quarter remaining in the fiscal year.

Year-to-date performance

According to the official data released Monday, Chinese GDP reached 107,107.1 billion yuan ($15.94 trillion) between January and September, representing a 4.6% increase compared to the same period last year. The figures suggest the economy has maintained resilience despite global headwinds, with officials highlighting improvements in economic structure and the emergence of new growth drivers across key sectors.

The statistics bureau emphasized that production and supply chains expanded rapidly during the period, supporting the broader recovery while external trade contributed significantly to overall output. China remains the world's second-largest economy by nominal GDP, trailing only the United States in total economic output.