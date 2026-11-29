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Security agencies told to step up vigilance

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has asked the country's security agencies to step up vigilance against growing operations by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the region, local media reported on Sunday. Anwar said the National Security Council (MKN) had been asked to inform the public about the developments, including alleged operations using bases in neighboring countries, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Mossad activity up over three to four years

Mossad's activities have increased significantly over the past three to four years, Anwar said, adding that this warranted serious attention to national security. The activities also involved land purchases by parties linked to Israel in several locations in Thailand, including Phuket, Bangkok, and the south of the country.

“I have asked the MKN to inform the public that Mossad’s activities from bases in neighboring countries are very strong. They have increased by three or four times in the past three or four years,” he said.

Call for good ties with neighbors

Kuala Lumpur should maintain “good” relations with neighboring countries, Anwar noted, so that regional security threats can be addressed through effective cooperation. “We must be vigilant. We need to maintain good relations with our neighbors so that we can deal with this. Secondly, we must be vigilant and ensure our capabilities are firm, efficient and strong,” he said.

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