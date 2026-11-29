Ceasefire on the contact line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kyiv is ready to halt fighting along the current front line, describing such a move as a “very big compromise” in an interview with Al Jazeera. “We are ready for such steps, to stay and stop where we are. We say ceasefire on the contact line. Is it a compromise? Of course, a very big compromise,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want to go out from our land,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Kyiv was therefore prepared to agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line and pursue a diplomatic settlement. Ukraine would not formally recognize Russia’s annexation of its territories, he stressed, saying Ukrainian homes, cities and towns “are ours,” even if they have been destroyed. He warned that Putin might try to “go further” if Kyiv offered land in exchange for peace.

Appeal to Trump and Congress

Zelenskyy expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would continue efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year, without a settlement coming solely at Ukraine’s expense. “I hope that he will continue to find some way how to end this war without only the situation when Ukraine has to pay for this because it’s not correct,” he said.

Saying Ukraine has bipartisan support, Zelenskyy added that he and his team would work directly with the new Democratic-controlled US Congress, which will take office on January 3. His priority is for the White House and Congress to compel Putin to negotiate an end to the war, he said.

Another round of talks planned in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that another round of US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine was planned in Abu Dhabi, although no date had been set. Those talks were the first since the negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, in February, while Abu Dhabi also hosted two earlier rounds of trilateral talks in January and February.

Benghazi strikes and Libya

Asked about the attack on a warship at the port of Benghazi in eastern Libya, which killed two naval officers, Zelenskyy said Russian warships transporting weapons were legitimate targets but stressed that Ukraine did not want an escalation in the North African country. He said he wanted to make clear to the Libyan people that Kyiv respected their sovereignty and had not targeted them or their ports.

His remarks followed drone strikes last week on a Russian warship docked in Benghazi and a cargo vessel off the Libyan coast. Zelenskyy confirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine was behind both attacks, saying Ukrainian forces had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury and struck the cargo vessel MV Angara, which he said Moscow used to transport weapons.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said late Thursday that he had expressed regret over the “unintended” consequences of the drone strikes in a phone call with acting Libyan Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour. He told his counterpart that Ukraine’s actions had never been directed against Libya or its people.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the west, and another based in Benghazi, led by Osama Hammad, which was appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and controls the east and much of the south.

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