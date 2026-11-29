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Support for a negotiated two-state solution

The Netherlands on Sunday marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, reaffirming its support for a negotiated two-state solution to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. In a post on US social media company X, the Dutch Foreign Ministry reiterated its backing for a just and lasting peace based on that solution.

“In that light, the Netherlands will host a high-level meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution tomorrow, together with Indonesia,” the ministry added.

High-level meeting in The Hague

The Netherlands and Indonesia will co-chair the high-level meeting in The Hague on Monday. The gathering aims to translate political support into coordinated measures to safeguard Palestinian statehood, uphold international law and end the Israeli occupation.

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