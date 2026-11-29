Military options under review
Nozar Nemati, a senior Iranian army commander and deputy commander of Iran’s army ground forces, said on Sunday that plans to break the US naval blockade by military means are under consideration, according to local media. He said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei places particular importance on breaking the blockade, adding that no nation would accept a prolonged blockade.
“We in the military cannot wait for diplomacy to break the blockade,” Nemati said. Military options are being considered while diplomatic efforts to lift the blockade continue, he added.
Blockade and war timeline
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on March 2, after the US and Israel launched a war against the country on Feb. 28. Washington responded by imposing a naval blockade on Iran on April 13, and Iranian oil exports have fallen sharply since the blockade began.
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