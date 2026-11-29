See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Pentagon rejects the report

The US Defense Department on Sunday disputed a media report alleging that Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet system during military operations against American forces. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department had "no record" of a US Central Command report on the alleged use being sent to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office.

Parnell wrote on the US social media platform X that officials had informed The Washington Post of this before publication, "but they published anyway."

What The Washington Post reported

The newspaper reported on Saturday that US billionaire Elon Musk learned in early March, following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, that both Iranian and American forces were using Starlink without authorization. Citing sources, it said Tehran used the satellite network for troop command and control and to guide one-way attack drones after US forces targeted conventional communications systems.

According to the report, the allegations were included in a classified briefing prepared for Hegseth.

Starshield and Musk's position

The report also said that the US military used SpaceX's Starshield system on attack drones under a cheaper ground subscription plan. Musk said in March that using commercial Starlink terminals in weapons systems violated the service's terms.

World

Eisenkot to pursue minority government after Netanyahu talks stall

World

Iranian commander says military plans to break US blockade under consideration

World

Malaysian PM urges vigilance against Mossad activity in region