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Talks end without agreement

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot told his allies on Sunday that he would press ahead with forming a minority government after unity talks with caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu stalled, the public broadcaster KAN reported. The two men had met for about two hours at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv early Sunday.

In a joint statement, Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Netanyahu’s Likud said the meeting “was held in a businesslike atmosphere” as both sides sought to narrow “major differences.” The statement announced that no agreement was reached on forming a government.

Disagreements and next steps

KAN, citing unnamed sources, said Eisenkot told his allies in the Change Bloc that he would move ahead with a minority government and that no date had been set for another meeting with Likud. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that major disagreements emerged during the meeting and that the sides agreed to stop meetings between their negotiating teams.

Eisenkot affirmed his commitment to his allies and told Netanyahu that Likud and its partners could join the government once it was formed if they accepted its governing principles, KAN said, citing unnamed sources. Sources close to Netanyahu told KAN that Eisenkot was unwilling to form a unity government, adding that Likud continued to view such a government as essential to Israel’s security.

Numbers in the Knesset

The Change Bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. It comprises Eisenkot’s Yashar with 21 seats, Naftali Bennett’s Together with 12, Yair Golan’s The Democrats with eight and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu with seven. External backing from Arab parties, which hold 19 seats, could give a minority government the support of 67 lawmakers while allowing those parties to remain outside the government. Bennett’s Together alliance has demanded to see a military conscription framework before signing a final agreement with Yashar.

Sunday’s meeting came after Eisenkot extended an invitation on Saturday, a day after Netanyahu said he was willing to let Eisenkot serve as prime minister first under a rotation agreement, with Netanyahu taking the post of alternate prime minister. Eisenkot said the talks should be based on a detailed policy proposal he had sent Netanyahu a week earlier through a private communication channel established at Netanyahu’s request, adding that he had yet to receive a response.

Eisenkot’s initial mandate to form a government expires Dec. 6. He can ask President Isaac Herzog for an extension of up to 14 days.

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