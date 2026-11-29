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Arms export amendment

Swiss voters on Sunday showed support for easing restrictions on arms exports and re-exports, according to the first results of four nationwide referendums. Preliminary figures published by the Federal Statistical Office showed the “yes” camp leading with 55.31% of the votes counted on the amendment to the War Materiel Act, against 44.69% for the “no” camp.

The government-backed amendment seeks to exempt 36 partner countries from a general ban on arms exports to countries involved in armed conflicts, while maintaining Switzerland’s obligations under neutrality and international law.

Fireworks, VAT and tax proposals

Support for a popular initiative seeking to restrict the use of fireworks stood at 57.99%, compared with 42.01% opposition. A proposal to raise value-added tax (VAT) to help finance an additional annual pension payment drew 56.20% against and 43.80% in favor.

The “no” camp was also leading on an initiative seeking to eliminate tax disadvantages faced by married couples while retaining joint federal taxation, with 58.64% opposed and 41.36% in favor.

Majority requirements and turnout

The amendment to the War Materiel Act requires only a popular majority, while the other three proposals require a double majority, meaning approval by both a majority of voters and cantons. Voter turnout stood above 46.5%, with counting continuing across the country’s 26 cantons.

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