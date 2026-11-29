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Four proposals put to voters

Polls closed at noon on Sunday across Switzerland after four nationwide votes, among them one on easing restrictions on arms exports and re-exports. Federal authorities are set to publish results as counting progresses across the country’s 26 cantons.

Arms export amendment

The proposed amendment to the War Materiel Act, backed by the Federal Council and parliament, would exempt 36 partner countries from a general ban on arms exports to countries involved in armed conflicts. Export authorizations would still have to comply with neutrality law, human rights requirements and Switzerland’s other international obligations.

Tax, fireworks and marriage proposals

Swiss voters also decided on a government-backed proposal to raise the standard value-added tax rate from 8.1% to 8.5% to partially finance an additional annual pension payment. A separate popular initiative sought to ban the sale and use of noisy fireworks while allowing cantons to authorize exceptions for major public events.

The fourth proposal sought to eliminate tax disadvantages faced by married couples while retaining joint taxation at the federal level. The Federal Council and parliament recommended rejecting both popular initiatives, and while the War Materiel Act amendment requires only a popular majority, the other three proposals require a majority of both voters and cantons.

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