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Alaska voters unmoved by Democratic decoy controversy

Alaska voters unmoved by Democratic decoy controversy

Yenişafak English AA
12:57, 03/11/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 13:03, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
AFP
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Alaska voters unmoved by Democratic decoy controversy
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Senate candidate Mary Peltola faces accusations of orchestrating a ballot confusion scheme by recruiting a namesake to siphon votes, but Anchorage residents casting early ballots say the controversy will not alter their choices amid widespread economic concerns and fading faith in political morality.

Scandal fails to sway electorate

Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola faced marked voter indifference in Anchorage on Monday as residents shrugged off allegations that she recruited a decoy candidate to undermine Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan, with many focused on economic concerns rather than the ballot controversy. The scheme, first reported by The New York Times, involves Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. appearing on the ballot alongside the senator to potentially confuse the electorate in a race that could determine congressional control. Dale Brown, a 25-year-old carpenter, captured the prevailing sentiment while waiting to cast his ballot: “Who cares?”

Brown told AFP he considered the tactic “immoral” but noted it falls within legal boundaries, adding that Republicans deployed similar strategies in Florida's 2020 Senate contest. “American politics has gone to this absolute dog-and-pony show of lies,” he said, continuing: “I think that any kind of moral (conscience) is long gone.” Despite his disillusionment, the independent voter submitted his ballot for Democrats, citing frustration with inflation under President Donald Trump.

Ballot clarity dispels confusion

While Trump has preemptively challenged the election results and federal authorities launched a criminal investigation following the Times report, few Alaskans appeared deceived by the dual Sullivans. Rae Hart, a 37-year-old criminal investigator, told AFP she heard fellow voters warning each other in line to “be sure to vote for the right Dan Sullivan.” The ballot distinguishes the candidates clearly, with the incumbent labeled as “registered Republican” and “incumbent” while the other Sullivan shows no party affiliation.

Poll workers prepared extensively to clarify the distinction, and an anonymous volunteer at the Anchorage polling station noted that “it seems like people are pretty clear.” Airline pilot Luke Clement, 47, agreed, stating: “It's pretty clear on the ballot who is who.” Clement lamented that the campaign devolved into “mudslinging” rather than addressing substantive issues, particularly inflation driven by Trump's war on Iran, which hits Alaska harder given the state's dependence on shipped goods and fuel costs.

Economic worries overshadow tactics

Beyond the ballot controversy, voters discussed declining salmon populations due to overfishing and climate change, alongside debates over exploiting the state's oil reserves. Surgical technologist Zara Oakley, 41, characterized the Peltola scandal as “distractive tactics” designed to divert attention from pressing policy matters. Alaska typically serves as a conservative stronghold, yet widespread dissatisfaction with Trump has positioned the Democratic challenger neck-and-neck with Sullivan in pre-election surveys.

Oakley expressed no surprise at Trump's efforts to cast doubt on the results, accusing him of seeking to “destroy democracy” without regard for principle or justice. The president's legal bid to preemptively contest the election failed Sunday when a federal judge rejected the challenge, though the administration continued applying pressure as voters braved the cold to participate in the democratic process.

Titles :mary peltoladan sullivanalaska senate raceus midtermsanchoragedonald trumpballot confusionelection controversy
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