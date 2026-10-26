Israel to deploy 22,000 police amid post-election unrest fears

Israeli police are preparing to deploy 22,000 officers for Tuesday's general elections amid fears that disputes over the closely contested results could trigger public unrest and security incidents, local media reported on Monday.

Expanded Deployment

The deployment marks an increase of approximately 5,000 officers compared with the 2022 elections, Israeli private broadcaster i24NEWS reported. An unnamed senior police official told the outlet that preparations had been underway for three months, including contingency plans for incidents following the release of exit polls and the announcement of results.

Post-Vote Concerns

"The day after the elections is no less dangerous than election day itself," the official said, highlighting concerns that the closely contested race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc and the opposition could spark turbulence. Police are preparing for the possibility that election results could prompt people to take to the streets, with security arrangements also planned for events organized by political parties.

Contingency Measures

The official said voting itself was expected to proceed relatively calmly, but warned, "Election day is sensitive, but the following day is no less sensitive." Police are also preparing for potential security attacks and public disturbances in the days following the vote, according to the broadcaster.