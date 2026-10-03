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Latvians vote to elect new 100-member parliament

Latvians vote to elect new 100-member parliament

Elif Şanlı
14:33, 03/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 14:35, 03/10/2026, Saturday
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Latvians vote to elect new 100-member parliament
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Latvian citizens on Saturday are casting ballots to elect 100 members of the Saeima parliament for four-year terms through a party-list proportional representation system, with election authorities reporting that voter turnout had reached 25 percent by mid-morning as polling stations opened across the Baltic state.

Latvian citizens headed to polling stations across the Baltic state on Saturday to elect 100 members of the Saeima parliament for four-year terms, casting ballots through a party-list proportional representation system from 8 am to 8 pm local time.

Voting underway across Baltic nation

Polling stations opened at 8 am local time (0500 GMT) and were scheduled to close at 8 pm (1700 GMT), according to election authorities. By 11 am GMT, fewer than 400,000 people had cast their ballots, with voter turnout standing at 25 percent, officials said.

Previous coalition government

In the previous parliamentary election held on Oct. 1, 2022, the New Unity party led by Krisjanis Karins secured 16 seats and subsequently formed a coalition government with the United List and the National Alliance. The 100-member Saeima is elected every four years through the proportional representation system.

Election system details

The unicameral Saeima consists of 100 deputies elected to four-year terms, with seats allocated according to the party-list proportional representation model. Saturday's vote will determine the composition of the next parliament as the current coalition's term approaches its conclusion.

Titles :latviasaeimakrisjanis karinsnew unityparliamentary electionsbaltic statesproportional representation
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