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Zelenskyy says Putin will escalate Ukraine war ahead of US midterms

Zelenskyy says Putin will escalate Ukraine war ahead of US midterms

Elif Şanlı
09:26, 03/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 09:35, 03/10/2026, Saturday
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Zelenskyy says Putin will escalate Ukraine war ahead of US midterms
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Spanish daily El Pais on Friday that Moscow will intensify strikes to project strength before the Nov. 3 vote, warning that Russia is already conducting round-the-clock drone attacks against civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Friday that Russia will intensify strikes on Ukraine as the Nov. 3 US midterm elections approach, telling Spanish daily El Pais that Vladimir Putin seeks to project strength and disregard for Western sanctions.

Warnings to Washington

Zelenskyy said he had warned US negotiators that Moscow would step up attacks around the elections, particularly targeting civilians. "Putin will escalate closer to elections to show that he's so strong and he isn't afraid of Europeans, doesn't feel sanctions and of course he gives his messages all over the United States," he said, referring to the upcoming vote.

Civilian pressure campaign

The Ukrainian leader stressed that Kyiv remains resilient despite the bombardment, noting that Russia is conducting attacks around the clock with hundreds of drones launched daily. "They want Ukrainians and especially from the capital, to leave the capital," Zelenskyy said, arguing that Moscow's strategy aims to push Ukraine into "chaos." He added that Kyiv is adapting its approach to the war, which has continued since February 2022.

Zelenskyy also accused China and India of helping Moscow circumvent sanctions by providing machinery and said Iran was assisting the Kremlin with expertise and technology related to the war, particularly regarding drones. The statements come as the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, continues into its third year with no diplomatic resolution in sight.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyyvladimir putinukrainerussiaus midterm electionschinaindiairansanctionsdrones
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