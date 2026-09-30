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TEKNOFEST Southeast opens in Sanliurfa with defense displays

TEKNOFEST Southeast opens in Sanliurfa with defense displays

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12:03, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:04, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
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TEKNOFEST Southeast opens in Sanliurfa with defense displays
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TEKNOFEST Southeast, world's largest aviation, space, and technology festival opens its doors to visitors at the Sanliurfa GAP Airport for its 15th edition in Sanliurfa, Turkiye on September 30, 2026.

Türkiye's premier aviation and technology festival TEKNOFEST opened its southeastern leg in Sanliurfa on Wednesday, bringing together tech enthusiasts and industry leaders for exhibitions, air shows and the finals of technology competitions running through Oct. 4.

Türkiye's flagship aviation and technology festival TEKNOFEST opened its southeastern edition in the province of Sanliurfa on Wednesday, drawing thousands of visitors to exhibitions featuring domestic defense systems and aerobatic performances scheduled to run through Oct. 4.

Domestic defense systems on display

Turkish Aerospace Industries displayed its Atak, Hurkus and Anka helicopters alongside Baykar's Bayraktar TB2, TB3 and Akinci unmanned aerial vehicles, while the Turkish Stars and SoloTurk aerobatic teams prepared for demonstration flights over the festival grounds. The Turkish Gendarmerie's Steel Wings team will also perform, alongside exhibitions of land and sea vehicles, simulation zones and a planetarium for tech enthusiasts.

Competitions and visitor access

TEKNOFEST Southeast hosts the finals of technology competitions across 14 distinct categories, offering young inventors and researchers a platform to present innovative projects alongside concerts, stage performances and hands-on educational workshops. Visitors can explore the TEKNOFEST Time Tunnel, attend interactive science shows and participate in special first-flight activities specifically designed for students attending the aviation festival.

Admission to the six-day festival remains free for all participants, though visitors must complete online registration before entering the grounds between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, with municipal authorities providing complimentary public transport to the venue. The opening program featured parachute jumps, paramotor flights and a high-profile flight demonstration by Baykar's Akinci drone.

Titles :teknofestsanliurfabayraktar tb2bayraktar tb3akinciturkish aerospace industriesbaykarsoloturkturkish starssteel wings
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