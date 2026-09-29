Erdogan says Türkiye will maintain support for Palestinians

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan reviewed his participation in the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, where he delivered his 16th address to the UN body.

Under the session’s theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity,” Erdogan said he presented what he described as a five-point approach for a more equitable international system, emphasizing representation, trust and shared prosperity.

He also outlined Türkiye’s positions on major regional and international conflicts, including Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, developments in the West Bank, the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions involving Iran.

Erdogan highlights Palestinian representation

Erdogan said Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank remain a central concern for Türkiye’s foreign policy. He also criticized the absence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from the UN General Assembly, attributing it to visa restrictions.

“Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, unfortunately, was unable to address the General Assembly in person this year as well because of visa restrictions,” Erdogan said.

He contrasted Abbas’ absence with the participation of Israeli officials, saying the situation represented a serious injustice. Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s support for Palestinians and Lebanese affected by regional conflicts.

“We will not back down from this,” he said, referring to Türkiye’s continued advocacy for those affected by the conflicts.

Ankara vows to pursue accountability

Erdogan said Türkiye would maintain its position until individuals responsible for what Ankara considers crimes against humanity face legal accountability.

“We will never abandon our stance until those who commit crimes against humanity, those who have shed the blood of 74,000 of our brothers and sisters in Gaza, and those who have spread terror across our region from Lebanon to Syria are held accountable before the law,” he said.

He also described Türkiye as increasingly confident in its domestic and international position, saying the country was strengthening historical ties at home while seeking closer relations with neighboring states.

“We are a state that thinks big, takes major steps, sets ambitious goals and moves toward those goals with determination,” Erdogan said.

Turkevi Center hosts diplomatic and business talks

Erdogan also highlighted the role of the Turkevi Center in New York, located opposite the UN headquarters and marking its fifth year as a venue for Türkiye’s diplomatic activities. He said the building hosted numerous foreign leaders and government representatives.

During his New York visit, Erdogan held bilateral meetings with 17 heads of state and government. He also attended a meeting bringing together the United States and Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, where he said Türkiye shared its views on restoring regional peace and stability.

Erdogan additionally met American business representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Türkiye and took part in a gathering involving Turkish, American and Muslim communities.

Türkiye seeks new economic partnerships

Erdogan said the diplomatic contacts conducted during the UN General Assembly could produce benefits for Türkiye, its citizens and communities affected by conflicts.

He also recalled attending the Sept. 26 closing ceremony of the 21st MÜSIAD EXPO International Trade Fair and the 29th International Business Forum. Erdogan expressed hope that the events would generate new commercial partnerships and praised MÜSIAD for its efforts to strengthen international business connections.