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Türkiye, UAE discuss regional challenges and stronger bilateral ties

Türkiye, UAE discuss regional challenges and stronger bilateral ties

Elif Şanlı
08:02, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:03, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye, UAE discuss regional challenges and stronger bilateral ties
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates discussed bilateral relations and regional developments during Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit to Abu Dhabi, with senior UAE leaders taking part in talks focused on regional challenges. Fidan described the visit as productive and said Türkiye would continue diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, peace and stability.

Fidan said he met with senior Emirati officials during his visit, which followed his participation in events held alongside the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. He described the discussions as an opportunity to review Türkiye-UAE relations and developments affecting the wider region.

In Abu Dhabi, Fidan was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also met UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ankara emphasizes regional diplomacy

In a statement shared on the US-based social media platform X, Fidan said the visit provided an opportunity to address bilateral ties while assessing challenges facing the region.

“It was an extremely productive visit in terms of addressing relations between our countries and evaluating the problems facing our region,” Fidan said.

The Turkish foreign minister also underlined Ankara’s intention to maintain close diplomatic engagement with regional partners as developments across the Middle East continue to evolve.

Türkiye pledges stronger regional cooperation

Fidan said Türkiye would continue working to reinforce solidarity among countries in the region and sustain diplomatic contacts aimed at advancing peace and prosperity.

“Türkiye will continue to strengthen regional solidarity and maintain its diplomatic contacts for the peace and prosperity of our region,” he said.

The talks in Abu Dhabi highlight the continued importance of Türkiye-UAE diplomatic coordination as Ankara and Abu Dhabi engage on bilateral relations as well as wider regional issues.

Titles :TürkiyeUAEFidandiplomacyMiddleEast
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