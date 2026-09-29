Iran says Qatar to take new Hormuz proposals to US

Speaking to Iranian journalists in New York, Araghchi said he had held another round of discussions with Qatari mediators over possible mechanisms for fulfilling Iran’s requirements.

“They had ideas, and we discussed how a way could be found to meet Iran’s conditions and how those conditions could be fulfilled,” he said, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

The proposals are expected to be conveyed to Washington, after which the US position would be communicated back to Tehran, Araghchi said.

Tehran awaits US response

Araghchi said he hoped the exchange of proposals and Washington’s response could be completed by Tuesday. He added that he planned to leave New York for Tehran within hours.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, communication channels involving Qatar and Pakistan have remained active but have taken on greater significance since Tehran put forward its latest proposal.

Hormuz reopening remains central issue

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, remains at the center of the discussions. Iran has used its diplomatic contacts in New York to communicate what it says are the requirements for restoring passage through the strategic maritime route.

Araghchi said Tehran had conveyed those conditions both to the United States and to the wider international community during meetings held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The latest diplomatic contacts come as regional tensions continue to affect one of the world's most important routes for energy shipments, making any agreement over the Strait of Hormuz significant for international trade and energy markets.