Syria and EU deepen talks as Kallas visits Damascus

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Damascus on Tuesday, as diplomatic engagement between Syria and the EU continues to develop following the political transition in the country.

Kallas meets Shaibani in Damascus

The two officials met at Tishreen Palace in the Syrian capital, according to Alikhbariah TV. No details were immediately released regarding the issues discussed during the meeting.

Kallas’ trip to Damascus comes only days after she and Shaibani met in New York during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. That encounter was part of a broader series of diplomatic contacts held by the Syrian foreign minister with international officials.

EU expands diplomatic presence

The latest talks come as the European Union increases its diplomatic engagement with Syria. Brussels has recently expanded its presence in Damascus and appointed an ambassador to the country after an absence of 14 years.

The move reflects a broader change in relations between Syria and the EU following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. European officials have since increased political contacts with Syria as the country enters a new phase.

Economic ties also see major shift

The relationship has also changed on the economic front. The European Union lifted its economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025, marking a significant change from the restrictions that had shaped EU-Syria relations for years.

The increased diplomatic activity and removal of economic measures have created new channels for engagement between Damascus and European institutions. Kallas’ latest meeting with Shaibani adds to that expanding diplomatic dialogue, although officials did not immediately disclose specific outcomes from Tuesday’s talks.