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Qatar mediates US-Iran messages as tensions remain unresolved

Qatar mediates US-Iran messages as tensions remain unresolved

Elif Şanlı
16:14, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 16:15, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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Qatar mediates US-Iran messages as tensions remain unresolved
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari

Qatar is continuing diplomatic efforts to ease the conflict between the US and Iran by carrying messages between the two sides, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said. Doha’s mediation comes amid renewed concerns over regional escalation and unresolved disagreements between Washington and Tehran concerning security and navigation in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar is continuing its mediation between the United States and Iran, with Doha currently transmitting messages between the two sides as diplomatic efforts seek to prevent further escalation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said Tuesday.

Doha keeps mediation channel open

Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Al-Ansari said Qatar remains engaged in efforts aimed at finding a diplomatic path out of the conflict. He confirmed that communication between Washington and Tehran is being facilitated through Qatari channels.

“We are concerned about any escalation in the region and are working to find a peaceful solution,” Al-Ansari said when asked about the possibility of a major US military operation against Iran.

His remarks underline Qatar’s continuing role as an intermediary as tensions between the US and Iran remain high and diplomatic channels face significant challenges.

Strait of Hormuz remains key issue

The latest mediation efforts come after the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran in February. Iran subsequently carried out attacks against US assets across the region before the sides reached a ceasefire in April.

The conflict has also intensified attention on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for energy shipments. Security arrangements and freedom of navigation in the waterway remain among the most sensitive issues between Washington and Tehran.

June agreement remains stalled

The US and Iran reached a memorandum of understanding in June covering the cessation of hostilities and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Implementation has since been delayed by disagreements over security arrangements in the strategic waterway.

Qatar’s latest diplomatic activity comes as both sides continue to hold opposing positions on regional security and maritime access. Doha has maintained its efforts to keep communication open while seeking a peaceful resolution to the wider US-Iran confrontation.

Titles :QatarIranAmericamediationHormuz
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