Vessel catches fire after projectile strike in Strait of Hormuz

A vessel traveling through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile on Monday evening, triggering a fire onboard, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said Tuesday.

Crew reported safe after fire

UKMTO said the blaze was brought under control and the vessel continued its journey. The agency added that all crew members were safe following the incident.

No pollution or other environmental consequences had been reported, while authorities had not yet completed an assessment of potential damage to the vessel.

UKMTO did not disclose the ship’s name, ownership, flag, cargo or intended destination, leaving key details about the incident unclear.

Tensions remain high around Hormuz

No organization had claimed responsibility for the reported attack at the time of the announcement. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for international oil and commodity shipments.

Iran’s armed forces said Sunday that 19 vessels had been intercepted over a two-day period after allegedly attempting to use the waterway outside a shipping corridor designated by Tehran.

Navigation dispute remains unresolved

The strategic waterway has remained a contentious issue in discussions between Tehran and Washington, with the two sides holding different positions over navigation rules and control arrangements in the strait.

The latest incident follows a period of military escalation between Iran and the US and Israel. The conflict began in February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, followed by Iranian strikes against Israel and US positions in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran subsequently reached a memorandum of understanding in June addressing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Implementation has remained stalled, however, amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strategically important waterway.