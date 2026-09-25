



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected the notion that Ankara must choose between East and West, declaring that Türkiye will pursue a multidimensional foreign policy that deepens NATO commitments while expanding partnerships with China and regional powers. In written remarks to Newsweek published on Friday, Erdogan outlined Ankara's approach to shifting global power dynamics, addressing the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, tensions involving Iran and Israel, the war in Ukraine, and developments in Syria.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye's geographical position necessitates engagement across multiple alliances. "We do not believe it is right to impose on Türkiye a choice between the West or the East," he said, stressing that Ankara was simultaneously strengthening its position within NATO and deepening cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where it holds dialogue partner status.

He expressed intentions to expand trade and connectivity with Beijing through the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor, noting that emerging powers were demanding greater representation in global decision-making. "The world's center of gravity is shifting," he said, calling for UN Security Council reforms to make the body more representative, effective, and accountable as the international system adapts to new realities.

Mecca pact 'not against any third country'

Addressing the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in August, Erdogan rejected characterizations of the pact as an anti-Iran or anti-Israel alliance. "It would not be correct to view the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement as an alliance established against Iran, Israel, or any third country," he stated, describing the accord instead as an expression of shared responsibility for building a safer, more peaceful, and prosperous future.

The agreement rests on Article 51 of the UN Charter recognizing the right to self-defense, whereby an armed attack against any signatory would be considered an attack against all. Erdogan clarified that the nature of any response would depend on the specific request and requirements of the attacked party, ranging from intelligence and logistics to ammunition, and cautioned against assuming automatic military triggers for every potential incident in Iraq, Yemen, or elsewhere.

Diplomatic channels with Washington and Tehran

On the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, Erdogan highlighted Ankara's unique position maintaining direct contact with opposing sides. "The United States is our ally within NATO. Iran is our neighbor," he said, noting that he had stressed the importance of diplomacy in his latest meeting with US President Donald Trump while maintaining open channels with Iranian officials to reduce tensions.

He warned that instability in the Strait of Hormuz threatened global energy supplies and trade, underscoring the need to prevent the conflict from spreading. Regarding his relationship with Trump, Erdogan said direct communication provided opportunities to manage differences and strengthen bilateral cooperation in defense, trade, and regional security, though Ankara would continue balancing alliance commitments with national sovereignty.

Responding to Israeli officials portraying Türkiye as the "next" threat after Iran, Erdogan dismissed attempts to define Ankara-Washington relations through a third country. "I do not define Türkiye-US relations through a third country. Our counterpart in Washington is the administration of the United States. Whenever there is an issue we need to discuss with President Trump, we speak with him directly," he said, attributing such rhetoric to Israeli domestic political dynamics.

Syria integration and Ukraine facilitation

On Syria, Erdogan stressed that all armed groups must be integrated into the central state structure to preserve sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity based on equal citizenship. He said Ankara was monitoring attempts by the PKK/PJAK to exploit developments in Iran, warning against external interference mobilizing ethnic and sectarian divisions. "Türkiye's criterion is not ethnic identity; it is terrorism, violence and threats to our national security," he said, describing the PKK's decision to dissolve as an important milestone requiring full implementation.

Regarding Ukraine, Erdogan reiterated readiness to facilitate renewed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, citing previous successes including the Istanbul negotiations and Black Sea Grain Initiative. "Once the necessary political will is demonstrated, Türkiye stands ready to contribute to bringing the parties back to the negotiating table and paving the way for peace," he said, warning against the conflict spreading to other European states and calling for lasting mechanisms to protect Black Sea commercial shipping, trade routes, and energy infrastructure from the conflict.