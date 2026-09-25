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Trump and Xi to visit National Archives on final day of state visit

Trump and Xi to visit National Archives on final day of state visit

Elif Şanlı
14:08, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:08, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Trump and Xi to visit National Archives on final day of state visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to visit the National Archives in Washington on Friday to conclude a three-day state visit, as both sides prepare to issue a joint statement following high-level talks at the White House.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will conclude the three-day state visit with a trip to the National Archives in Washington on Friday, following a morning tea ceremony at the White House. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to host Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan at the executive residence before the couples travel together to the historic repository, which houses foundational records of American history.

Thursday discussions

The archives visit follows high-level talks and a state dinner held Thursday evening, during which Trump said the two countries have "never gotten along better" while acknowledging that they "represent different systems." Xi told reporters that the leaders held "sincere and in-depth exchanges" and reached common understandings on several issues, adding that the discussions provided "new strategic guidance" for the relationship between Washington and Beijing.

Strategic context

A joint statement on the outcome of the talks between the leaders of the world's largest economies is expected to be issued Friday, according to White House officials. Ahead of Thursday's discussions, Trump said decisions taken in Washington "can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come," while Xi's visit marks his second state visit to the US since 2015 — the only Chinese leader to do so since diplomatic ties were established in 1979.

Titles :donald trumpxi jinpingus-china relationsnational archiveswhite housestate visitwashington dcmelania trumppeng liyuan
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