US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will conclude the three-day state visit with a trip to the National Archives in Washington on Friday, following a morning tea ceremony at the White House. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to host Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan at the executive residence before the couples travel together to the historic repository, which houses foundational records of American history.

Thursday discussions

The archives visit follows high-level talks and a state dinner held Thursday evening, during which Trump said the two countries have "never gotten along better" while acknowledging that they "represent different systems." Xi told reporters that the leaders held "sincere and in-depth exchanges" and reached common understandings on several issues, adding that the discussions provided "new strategic guidance" for the relationship between Washington and Beijing.

Strategic context

A joint statement on the outcome of the talks between the leaders of the world's largest economies is expected to be issued Friday, according to White House officials. Ahead of Thursday's discussions, Trump said decisions taken in Washington "can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come," while Xi's visit marks his second state visit to the US since 2015 — the only Chinese leader to do so since diplomatic ties were established in 1979.