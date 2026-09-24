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Erdoğan urges cooperation among Turkish, US Muslim communities

Erdoğan urges cooperation among Turkish, US Muslim communities

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15:03, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 15:09, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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Erdoğan urges cooperation among Turkish, US Muslim communities
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the Turkish and Brotherly Communities Gathering with the attendance of and First Lady Emine Erdogan during their visit to New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, United States, on September 23, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of unity and organized cooperation among Turkish and American Muslim communities during a gathering in New York, arguing that greater coordination could create lasting social value across the United States.


President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday underlined the importance of unity among Turkish and American Muslim communities during a gathering in New York, describing the event as a demonstration of brotherhood transcending national borders, passports and geography.

The meeting brought together Turkish citizens living in the United States and representatives of the broader American Muslim community as part of Erdoğan's official visit for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to Turkish presidential sources.

Spirit of brotherhood

"As the President of Türkiye, I was deeply pleased to be a part of this spirit of brotherhood and to be among its members," Erdoğan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He noted that the gathering represented a unique opportunity to strengthen ties between the diaspora communities and their host society while fostering greater understanding.

Institutional cooperation

The Turkish president pointed to the growing presence of Turkish, Turkic, and Muslim communities across the United States, citing their human resources, professional experience and developing institutional capacity as key assets for future collaboration.

He called for the solidarity demonstrated at the gathering to be translated into sustained cooperation, arguing that greater coordination could create lasting social value for the communities involved.

Gratitude to allies

Erdoğan also extended his thanks to Americans who maintain close ties with Türkiye and support the country in the face of what he described as prejudice and injustice against the Turkish people.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to all our friends who strengthen Türkiye's circle of friendship, contribute to a better understanding of our country, and demonstrate their solidarity with us whenever we need it," he said. The remarks came as Erdoğan continues his official engagements in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly session.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğanturkish american communitiesamerican muslimsnew yorkun general assemblytürkiye us relationsturkish diaspora
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