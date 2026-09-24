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Iran 'misreading' US system by waiting for midterms: Rubio

Iran 'misreading' US system by waiting for midterms: Rubio

Elif Şanlı
12:46, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 12:46, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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Iran 'misreading' US system by waiting for midterms: Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Iran is fundamentally mistaken to believe Democratic gains in November would constrain President Donald Trump's authority on national security, insisting the White House retains sweeping powers regardless of election outcomes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday accused Iran of fundamentally misunderstanding the American political system, warning that Tehran's hope for Democratic victories in November midterms would not restrict President Donald Trump's ability to impose sanctions or authorize military action against the Islamic Republic. Speaking to reporters in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Rubio said Iranian leaders appeared to believe that a shift in congressional power would limit the president's authority.

Trump predicts post-election deal

"I think the Iranians are under this illusion that Democrats are going to win in November, and the president will no longer be able to do things against them," Rubio said, arguing that such a view ignored the constitutional division of powers in Washington. His remarks came one day after Trump told the UN General Assembly that he expected Washington to reach an agreement with Tehran following the November 3 vote.

"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to," Trump said on Tuesday, suggesting Iranian officials were delaying negotiations to assess his Republican Party's electoral performance.

White House retains 'extraordinary powers'

Rubio maintained that the outcome of the midterms would not alter Trump's approach to Iran's nuclear program, describing the issue as a matter of national security rather than domestic politics. "For him, the Iranian issue is not a political issue," Rubio said, adding that while Congress plays an important role, the president retains extensive authority over matters of war and sanctions. "When it comes to the national security of our country, when it comes to the imposition of both sanctions and the use of military force, the president has extraordinary powers," he said.

Titles :marco rubiodonald trumpiranus midterm electionsun general assemblynational securityiran nuclear programus sanctions
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