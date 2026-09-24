Home
World
America
US and China extend bilateral trade truce through Jan. 10

US and China extend bilateral trade truce through Jan. 10

Elif Şanlı
09:42, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 09:51, 24/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
US and China extend bilateral trade truce through Jan. 10
File photo

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that Washington and Beijing have agreed to extend their bilateral trade truce through Jan. 10, pushing back the expiration of the so-called Busan Agreement while pressing for more complete implementation from Chinese authorities.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that the United States and China have agreed to extend their bilateral trade truce through Jan. 10, preserving the so-called Busan Agreement beyond its original Nov. 10 expiration date. The announcement followed an unscheduled meeting between Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng earlier in the day in Washington.

"We will extend what we call the Busan Agreement -- the economic detente between the two countries that was scheduled to end on Nov. 10. That is going to be extended until Jan. 10," Bessent told Fox News.

Compliance concerns

Bessent noted that Beijing has not fully met all deliverables under the existing framework, suggesting the extension provides time to assess Chinese compliance. "There are some deliverables that have not been perfect on the Chinese side, so we also want to see -- now that we've sat down and told them our expectations -- if over the coming months, they could be a bit more fulsome in enacting the agreement," he added.

Washington will monitor whether Chinese authorities strengthen enforcement of trade commitments during the extended window.

Additional agreements

Bessent hinted that the Chinese delegation may unveil further commitments in the coming days, including potential purchases of US agricultural products and new arrangements in the financial services sector. These announcements would accompany the extended truce timeline.

The extension preserves a temporary economic detente between the world's two largest economies as bilateral negotiations continue into the new year.

Titles :scott bessenthe lifengus-china tradebusan agreementtreasury departmentwashingtonbeijingagricultural products
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026