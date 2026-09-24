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Syrian, Pakistani leaders discuss cooperation at UN

Syrian, Pakistani leaders discuss cooperation at UN

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01:50, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 02:08, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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Syrian, Pakistani leaders discuss cooperation at UN
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Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties across trade and education, with Islamabad reaffirming its support for Damascus's sovereignty and offering assistance in reconstruction efforts.


Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Wednesday in New York during the 81st UN General Assembly to discuss bilateral cooperation. The leaders explored trade, investment, education and technology collaboration.

Both sides emphasized high-level exchanges and institutional mechanisms to deepen bilateral coordination. They focused on sustained diplomatic engagement to strengthen fraternal relations.

Reconstruction support

Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad's "strong commitment to its historic and fraternal relations with Syria" and support for Syrian sovereignty, according to his office. He expressed Pakistan's "readiness to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and economic recovery."

The Pakistani leader wished the Syrian people success in stabilization efforts. He reaffirmed Islamabad's backing for Damascus's unity, territorial integrity and political independence.

Regional peace

The two leaders discussed regional security, with Sharif emphasizing dialogue, diplomacy and UN Charter principles. Sharif reaffirmed support for Palestinian self-determination and a just resolution based on international law.

Both leaders stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts. They emphasized respect for UN resolutions and international law regarding Palestine.

Titles :ahmed al-sharaashehbaz sharifsyriapakistanun general assemblynew yorkbilateral cooperationsyria reconstruction
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