Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications on Wednesday illuminated prominent landmarks across Ankara and Istanbul to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day, launching a visual campaign that underscores deepening bilateral ties and mutual respect between the two regional powers.

The campaign features specially prepared visual content displayed on digital screens at key locations in both cities, highlighting the longstanding friendship between Ankara and Riyadh, according to the Directorate.

Landmarks illuminated

In the capital, commemorative visuals light up the digital facade of the Directorate of Communications headquarters, the Türk Telekom building and Atakule — one of Ankara’s most recognizable towers. The displays project Saudi Arabia’s National Day message to a broad domestic audience while emphasizing cooperation toward a common future.

In Istanbul, similar content appears on the digital screen of the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Taksim, alongside a visual presentation at the historic Galata Tower. These installations reflect the cultural dimension of a relationship that has seen renewed diplomatic momentum in recent years.

Bilateral cooperation

The initiative comes as both nations seek to expand collaboration across economic and defense sectors, with officials emphasizing shared strategic interests. The Directorate stated that the campaign aims to highlight the countries' cooperation and friendship through iconic urban symbols.