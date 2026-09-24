Home
World
Middle East
Türkiye marks Saudi Arabia’s National Day with landmark displays

Türkiye marks Saudi Arabia’s National Day with landmark displays

Yenişafak English AA
01:42, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 02:04, 24/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye marks Saudi Arabia’s National Day with landmark displays
AA
File photo

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications is conducting a special visual campaign at prominent landmarks in Ankara and Istanbul to mark Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day, illuminating iconic buildings across both cities to highlight the strategic partnership and shared cultural values between the two nations.

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications on Wednesday illuminated prominent landmarks across Ankara and Istanbul to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day, launching a visual campaign that underscores deepening bilateral ties and mutual respect between the two regional powers.

The campaign features specially prepared visual content displayed on digital screens at key locations in both cities, highlighting the longstanding friendship between Ankara and Riyadh, according to the Directorate.

Landmarks illuminated

In the capital, commemorative visuals light up the digital facade of the Directorate of Communications headquarters, the Türk Telekom building and Atakule — one of Ankara’s most recognizable towers. The displays project Saudi Arabia’s National Day message to a broad domestic audience while emphasizing cooperation toward a common future.

In Istanbul, similar content appears on the digital screen of the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Taksim, alongside a visual presentation at the historic Galata Tower. These installations reflect the cultural dimension of a relationship that has seen renewed diplomatic momentum in recent years.

Bilateral cooperation

The initiative comes as both nations seek to expand collaboration across economic and defense sectors, with officials emphasizing shared strategic interests. The Directorate stated that the campaign aims to highlight the countries' cooperation and friendship through iconic urban symbols.

Titles :saudi arabiatürkiyeankaraistanbulgalata toweratatürk cultural centresaudi national daydirectorate of communications
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026