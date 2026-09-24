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Erdogan's UN address published as trilingual book

Erdogan's UN address published as trilingual book

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01:28, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 01:59, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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Erdogan's UN address published as trilingual book
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The Presidency of Türkiye has released President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly as a trilingual book compiling his vision for a fairer world order and responses to crises ranging from Gaza to Ukraine, according to an official statement.


The Presidency of Türkiye has published President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's address to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly as a trilingual volume presenting his approach to contemporary global challenges. Prepared in Turkish, English and Arabic, the book collects messages Erdogan delivered to the international community alongside his prescriptions for institutional reform.

The Presidency described the text as a historic document addressing ongoing global crises under the motto "A Fairer World Is Possible." The publication aims to serve as a resource for international audiences and future generations examining pressing geopolitical developments, according to the official release.

Regional conflicts and global order

Erdogan's speech draws particular attention to the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza, emphasizing that lasting peace in the Middle East depends upon resolving the Palestinian issue. The address also examines the destabilizing effects of regional conflicts involving Iran and developments in Lebanon, alongside the broader security implications of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The publication critiques existing multilateral structures for failing to resolve these crises while offering perspectives on establishing a more effective international order. These include Erdogan's long-standing "The World Is Bigger Than Five" principle regarding United Nations Security Council reform and the need for greater representation in global governance.

Future challenges and poetic conclusion

Beyond immediate geopolitical concerns, the book explores thematic priorities including climate change, counterterrorism strategies, and the governance of artificial intelligence technologies. The volume concludes with verses from Turkish poet Sezai Karakoc reflecting on historical justice and moral accountability.

"They think that if we remain silent, the issue will disappear. Yet, if we remain silent, history will not," the text reads, continuing: "Even if they escape the punishment of history, they will not escape the wrath of God." The Presidency noted that the publication seeks to carry messages of peace and stability to future generations studying contemporary international relations.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganun general assemblytürkiyesezai karakocgazamiddle eastbook publishing
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