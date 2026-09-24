Erdogan sees $100B trade target with US within reach





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed optimism that Türkiye and the United States will achieve their $100 billion bilateral trade target as the two nations approach the centennial of diplomatic relations. Speaking at the Turkish House in New York, Erdogan told business leaders that economic momentum would continue.

"As we approach the 100th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, I wholeheartedly believe that we will continue the momentum we have achieved with the USA in the economic field as well, and that together we will reach our target of $100 billion in trade volume in a short time," Erdogan said.

Business dialogue

Erdogan convened with executives from the American Chamber of Commerce, bilateral business councils, and DEIK. "I would like to thank the American Chamber of Commerce, our business councils, and DEIK for their contributions to this meeting, where we had the opportunity to discuss many issues and sectors, from industry to finance, energy to transportation, health to defense," he noted.